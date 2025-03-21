Panthers $51,000,000 free agency signing expects to play “the Swiss Army” knife role

After four seasons at the Las Vegas Raiders, safety Tre'von Moehrig is taking his talents to the Carolina Panthers in a three-year $51 million deal. This came after Moehrig had a memorable 2024 season, setting career highs in tackles (104) and fumble recoveries (2) while recording two interceptions and a sack.

With just one safety under contract heading into free agency, Carolina signed the 6-foot-2 player and he has big plans for the team.

Tre'von Moehrig hopes to be a "Swiss Army Knife," a safety who can move around and line up on different sides of the defenses.

Moehrig said:

"I really think I can just provide, just like a dog mentality, a dominant mentality, every time I'm on the field," Moehrig said. "Just being able to line up in different spots on the field and make the offense have to think about what I'm doing and what I can present, so I think that's what I'll be able to bring to the table."

"That's kind of what (the Panthers) were mentioning, just kind of being the Swiss Army, being able to move around different spots and, like I said, just give different looks."

Tre'von Moehrig provided that versatility last season with the Raiders. Las Vegas played him much closer to the line of scrimmage, which helped him build his career-high tackle total (297 in 66 games). It will be interesting to see how Carolina plans to use Moehrig on the defense this upcoming season.

Tre'von Moehrig, Jaycee Horn will be staples to the Carolina Panthers secondary for the next few years

Jaycee Horn in action for the Carolina Panthers during an NFL game. (Credits: Getty)

Tre'von Moehrig and cornerback Jaycee Horn will be the heart of the Carolina Panthers' secondary for at least the next few seasons. Both players are former first-round picks, and each has played like one.

Horn was the eighth overall pick by Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft and earned a Pro Bowl nod this past season. In his initial 37 games, he has 153 tackles, two sacks, 26 pass deflections and five interceptions. The Georgia native has been regarded as one of the best man corners in football in recent years.

He signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Carolina, making him the highest-paid defensive back in the league at the time this off-season.

Tre'von Moehrig has been signed to a three-year deal, so he and Jaycee Horn will run the Panthers's secondary unit for at least three seasons.

