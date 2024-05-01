When No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young entered the league, he was supposed to immediately save the Carolina Panthers. That did not happen, as they went a league-worst 2-15 record last season. This resulted in the midseason firing of head coach Frank Reich, who had been hailed as a "quarterback's coach" that would turn the 2021 Heisman winner into the next face of the NFL.

But it is now 2024, and the Panthers are starting anew. With a new head coach/general manager tandem in Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, respectively, they have gotten to work.

Young and wide receiver Adam Thielen in particular have been practicing their connection hard, as shown in this recent video:

However, not many fans online were left feeling impressed. Many shared their thoughts on X/Twitter:

The reactions soon continued:

Is it me or does Thielen look extremely slow?" another asked.

"Even with no pressure, no defense, he still throws a ball late and runs the receiver out (of) bounds," read another's analysis.

Bryce Young gets praise from new head coach, center

As Bryce Young enters his sophomore season in the NFL, he has one thing in mind: make the Carolina Panthers great again. And after the 2024 NFL draft saw them restock the offense with Xavier Legette, Jonathon Brooks and Ja'Tavion Sanders, he is liking his roster's chances.

That is according to new head coach Dave Canales, who told the Charlotte Observer:

“He’s really excited about what we’ve done from the responses that I’ve gotten from him. He’s very fired up about what we’ve put together.”

But of course, no offense can be prolific without a strong front line. The Panthers struggled in this regard the previous season, but they did not draft any offensive lineman, instead opting to stick to a core that comprises Ikem Ekwonu and Brady Christensen.

Another member of that core, guard-turned-center Austin Corbett, also has good words to share for Young. He told "Overtime Heroics" senior editor Reggie Roberts:

“If you were not here and didn’t know everything that happened, you would never know that he was not playing. He was taking some of the most thorough notes I’ve ever seen. In every single protection meeting we had, he was talking the most, even the times when he wasn’t even in the game.”

Team OTAs begin on May 20 and will last until June 6.

Will Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers improve on their 2-15 record next season?