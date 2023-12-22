Panthers fans rally behind Cam Newton as ex-NFL MVP guns for Kristi Coleman’s job to save franchise from ‘biggest embarrassment in sports’

Cam Newton has delivered the most recent Prime Panthers experience to the team's fans. Now, he's attempting to do so again in a massively different capacity. Speaking in a clip of the 4th and 1 show posted to Twitter/X, Newton asked David Tepper to bring him on as team president. Panthers fans largely endorsed the move. Here's how they put it:

The Carolina Panthers team president is not the team's general manager. Newton would not be coming on in a general manager role.

In other words, he would not be picking players, trading draft picks, and assembling a winning team on the gridiron like former quarterback-turned general manager John Elway. Rather, he would be running some of the long-term financial planning for the organization, which is essentially the opposite of his last job with the team.

Of course, the publicity of the move alone might boost attendance for Bryce Young's franchise initially, but Newton's daily tasks would involve more time staring at spreadsheets than tape. As such, the night-and-day flip of responsibilities would be a tall ask.

In the clip, Cam Newton said that he would work for free, only getting paid upon delivering results.

What did Cam Newton say?

Cam Newton at 148th Kentucky Derby

The former Panthers quarterback was shown a picture of the stadium on game day that would have come up short of even the AAF's rock bottom. In the picture, the stadium was nearly empty as the Panthers players ran onto the field.

The look on Cam Newton's face said it all and he seemed to be personally offended by the lack of support for his former team. Here's how he voiced his response:

"I would like to speak to David Gunther Tepper my man, we've had so much history together consider this my official job interview we see this clip I mean, granted, it's embarrassing. I take this time to really put my name in the hat to bring me on as team president. Now granted, I know you're a businessman and you about your coin."

He continued, setting his starting salary at free:

"If you allow me with your blessings and graces bring my talents to the executive kind of position I can not only hold you accountable, but I can hold everybody else accountable too. You being a business man, you understand the value of the dollar. I don't want you to give me no money. Have my contract be all incentive-based. I guarantee you will get an ROI."