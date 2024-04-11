Panthers icon ranks top 5 WRs in 2024 NFL Draft with Marvin Harrison Jr. at #2

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been one of the highest-rated prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft, regardless of position. His outstanding college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes has him projected to be a top-ten pick, according to most experts and mock drafts.

In a year that is considered by most around the NFL to be one of the most loaded wide receiver draft classes of all time, Harrison is arguably the best prospect from a deep list of options.

Apparently not everyone agrees with this, as former wide receiver Steve Smith recently released his own rankings from his personal X account, with a different prospect at the top.

Here's Smith's top five wide receiver prospects this year:

Malik Nabers Marvin Harrison Jr. Rome Odunze Brian Thomas Jr. Xavier Worthy

Smith believes that Malik Nabers is the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class, with Marvin Harrison Jr. right behind him in second place.

Nabers' stock in the upcoming draft continues to rise after showing his elite athleticism during the offseason. It will be interesting to see if it has been enough to have him surpass Harrison as the top wide receiver selected.

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Malik Nabers

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Many have debated whether Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers will eventually be the first wide receiver off the board when the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off.

Sportskeeda's resident draft expert, Tony Pauline, has addressed this debate in his recent breakdown of the best wide receiver prospects this year.

Here's what Pauline had to say about Harrison:

"Harrison is a domiannt game-controlling receiver with sneaky speed. His ability to be a one-man show is unprecedented, and it's justifiable to make the claim that Harrison is the best receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson."

This is extremely high praise, considering Calvin Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so if Harrison is comparable, he could be on his way to an iconic NFL career.

Pauline also compared him to Malik Nabers:

"Nabers is faster, more explosive, and much better after the catch than Harrison. He's not the game-controlling wideout the Ohio State product is, rather he's a game-breaker who can score from any point on the field."

Based on Pauline's assessment, it may come down to a matter of preference for any team deciding between Harrison and Nabers.

He seems to think that Harrison will offer more consistency and reliability than Nabers but won't be as much of a home-run threat.