Bryce Young has been suffering through a challenging rookie season with the Carolina Panthers. The team, which is an NFL-worst 1-12, fired coach Frank Reich in his first season with the franchise on Nov. 27.

The Panthers selected Young with the first pick in the draft this year and traded away a ton of assets to do so. This put massive expectations on the rookie, but he has failed to live up to them so far. While his performances surely contribute to that, fans have apparently found a major issue with the offensive line, feeling it deserves some of the blame as well.

In their 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Young was under heavy pressure from the opposing pass rush. A video of him being sacked circled the media outlets, and many fans expressed their frustrations with the Panthers' offensive line. Their effort has been called into question as many fans pointed out an alarming trend of their poor blocking all season long.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what some fans said on X.

Will Patriots replace Mac Jones? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While many around the NFL have already labeled Bryce Young a bust, especially when compared to rookie sensation C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, other fans have stepped up to defend him. They have pointed out that with how poor the offensive line has been this year, Young has had no time to go through his reads and have a legitimate chance of developing as a quarterback.

Against the Saints, Young was sacked four times and seemingly under pressure just about every time that he dropped back to pass. Making it more concerning is that for many of those plays, it wasn't just one player getting through the offensive line, but multiple Saints defenders at the same time. It's a concerning situation that the Panthers must address during the offseason.

How many times has Bryce Young been sacked?

Bryce Young

Following the conclusion of the Carolina Panthers' game against the New Orleans Saints, Bryce Young has been sacked 52 times. This means that in 13 games, he is sacked an average of four times per game. Just Sam Howell, who has been sacked 58 times in 13 games, has been sacked more often than Young this season.

Najee Harris or Ezekiel Elliott? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for Week 14 projections