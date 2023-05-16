Former NFL punter and current sports media sensation Pat McAfee has been teasing that he and his show is up to something. Well, on Tuesday, we found out what that something was ... and it's huge.

In news just dropped mere hours ago, "The Pat McAfee Show" is moving to all ESPN platforms as the major network clearly sees a need to have Pat and his boys do their thing on its airwaves.

But the move has been met with differing reactions from the show's fans.

"Given all the guests that come on Pat’s show and how they operate on a day-to-day basis, I’m pretty surprised with the ESPN move," one fan tweeted. "At the same time, money talks. And they probably have great plans behind the scenes that haven’t been made public."

#UpToSomethingSZN UPDATE:

The news drew varing reactions from NFL fans on social media with some happy with the move, while others not so much.

As we can see, not everyone is thrilled with the move, with the biggest concern being Disney's input into the show. Some fans feel that it will lose what made it great and different from other sports shows. Time will tell if it stays the same.

How much is Pat McAfee's deal with ESPN worth?

"The Pat McAfee Show" is moving to ESPN.

With such a monumental move and the fact that McAfee is just two years into his four-year deal with FanDuel, we expected the money to be pretty big, and it is.

Per Joe Pompliano, McAfee will earn in excess of $10 million a year. We imagine that it will be divided up between members of his show in what is a truly groundbreaking day for the sports media world.

If fans are unsure if the show will remain the same, stress not, as Pat said nothing will change bar cutting back on the F-word, which seems logical.

It is a superb deal for McAfee, who started at the bottom of the sports media pool and is now working his way up to the top.

