Pat McAfee raises major Taylor Swift question around Travis Kelce’s Chiefs after first loss with pop star in the building

Last night, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers with Taylor Swift in attendance. Despite the extra 'motivation,' they lost their fourth game of the season as the Packers beat them 27-19.

While Swift hasn't gone to the Chiefs' last few games, she was seen with Brittany Mahomes watching the game in the press box.

The Chiefs gave up 382 total yards on defense and allowed Packers' quarterback Jordan Love to throw three touchdowns. On offense, they didn't have a receiver go for over 100 yards, and Kelce led the team in that category with four catches for 81 yards.

Following the loss to the .500 Packers, NFL sports radio host Pat McAfee raised a concerning question for the Chiefs.

"Taylor Swift was there, with Brittany Mahomes, in her big red jacket. She was just going in there to enjoy football game. She's become a football enthusiast."

"She was just taking it in, excited to see Trav, just got done with her tour, her energy, her everything in the building, and I saw in the first quarter of Travis Kelce sitting on a bench, head down. Are we worried about the Chiefs because if Taylor Swift's in a building and they still show no energy, what the hell do they need?"

How much did last night's loss hurt the Kansas City Chiefs?

Travis Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Following last night's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen to 8-4 on the season. They are still two games above their three-division rivals but have dropped a few seeds in the AFC Playoff Picture.

The Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens are currently tied for the number one seed in the conference, with each team holding a 9-3 record.

The third seed currently belongs to the 8-3 Jacksonville Jaguars. With a win tonight, the Jaguars would have the first seed tiebreaker between the Dolphins, the Ravens and them. If Jacksonville loses to the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, the Chiefs will bump up a spot and become the third seed.

The Chiefs have five games remaining but can't afford to lose another if they want a top seed in the AFC.

