  • Pat McAfee roasts Cam Skattebo as RB and Brian Daboll get hit with $15K and $100K fines for interrupting Jaxson Dart’s concussion check

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:28 GMT
Pat McAfee roasts Cam Skattebo as RB and Brian Daboll get hit with $15K and $100K fines for interrupting Jaxson Dart’s concussion check (Credit: IMAGN)

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee had jokes for Brian Daboll, Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants after the NFL slapped them with fines. Daboll and Skattebo starred in an odd moment when they tried to get a look inside the medical tent during the Giants' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants were slapped with a $200,000 fine, Daboll received a $100,000 fine and Skattebo $15,000 for violating the concussion protocol after rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was getting checked by the medical team.

During Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the retired punter joked about how Cam Skattebo and the coach got themselves in trouble with the league.

"The issue with him is, his head is so big, he pops his head in there, it's like one of those Texas Longhorns put their head in it and the whole blue tent rattled when Skattebo put his head into that thing," McAfee said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McAfee also joked about Brian Daboll trying to get into the blue tent and not letting doctors do their job. Coaches aren't allowed near the medical tent and he was almost inside.

Daboll was spotted having a heated exchange with the team physician, Dr. Scott Rodeo, while he awaited an update on his star quarterback. The coach said he apologized to the team after the game, insisting that he just wanted to get an update on his player's status.

"I'll say this, like I said last night, I went in, didn't actually go in, just stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing. Just asked him, 'How you doing?'" Daboll said Oct. 10. "In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn't ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process."
Giants' RB Cam Skattebo reacts after being fined

After the league and the players' union announced the punishment for Cam Skattebo and Brian Daboll, the running back shared his thoughts on the decision.

"I don't really have any comments on it. Just glad Jaxson's healthy. That's it," Skattebo said. "Like I said, no comment. They took action, and it's over with."

The Giants will clash against the Eagles again on Sunday, hoping to go 2-0 up against their divisional rivals. They will try to bounce back from a 19-point collapse against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

More from Sportskeeda
