Pat McAfee sounds alarm on Jonathan Taylor trade after Packers GM breaks silence on interest in Colts RB

After all, it looks like Jonathan Taylor will be part of the Indianapolis Colts during the 2023 season. Although many other franchises were interested in Taylor, the team was unable to find a trade partner, and he has now landed on the PUP list, meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

On Wednesday, it became clear that the mystery team who spoke to the Colts about a possible trade was the Green Bay Packers, and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst didn't exactly deny it when asked by reporters. During his weekly show, Pat McAfee expressed concerns about the situation, especially as he doesn't think that Jonathan Taylor will be happy with the outcome:

[If he stays and plays] His numbers are going to, yet again, probably similar to what they were last year, which is not great. So he's potentially f***ed here. Somebody could injure a running back, and it might be a 49ers out there, that says "You know what? Give us Christian McCaffrey off the Carolina Panthers" and they make a big-time play, and maybe Taylor will be viewed in that way by a team if somebody gets hurt earlier on the running back. But it doesn't feel like this is going to end good for Jonathan Taylor at this stage of the game, although I thought just yesterday a deal was going to get done by 4 p.m.

Why will Jonathan Taylor miss the first four games of the season?

Back in July, during training camp, reports emerged that the Colts were thinking about placing Jonathan Taylor on the NFI list due to a back injury suffered while working on his own, meaning they would be able to withhold his 2023 salary and, if he doesn't recover, they would be able to 'void' the season and make him stay for another year.

It didn't happen, but he was officially placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, and will be out for games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams.

It also gives the Indianapolis Colts an extra bit of time to trade him.

