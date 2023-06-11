Pat McAfee recently watched the Duggar documentary "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" on Amazon Prime. It's safe to say that he was taken aback by the terrifying foray of secrets that were revealed in and around the family.

The former NFL punter took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote:

"I guess I’m like a decade late here but… The Duggars were a real focked up family huh? This doc on Prime about them is WIIIIILD."

The Duggar documentary featured parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their 19 children, all of whose names begin with the letter "J". The series unearthed a wider net probing the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a Christian organization founded by Bill Gothard, who was also accused of sexual abuse and misconduct.

The show even touched upon the mission of the organization, which parallelled the increasingly regressive and fraught political battles across the US.

How much did the Duggars make per episode?

The Duggars were part of two huge reality TV series as well as several spinoffs. They gained recognition through their series called "19 Kids and Counting," which aired on TLC for seven years before its cancellation in 2015.

Reports claim that TLC had paid the Duggar family an estimated $25,000–$45,000 per episode. It is believed that the Duggars earned a reported $850,000 per season as the show ran for 10 seasons, airing 229 episodes.

It is reported that the Duggar family is worth around $35 million as of 2023.

Did any Duggars leave the family?

While the majority of the Duggar children still follow IBLP, some have chosen to leave the institution and embark on their own journeys. The three Duggars that distanced themselves from their family are Jill, Jinger and Jessa.

The Duggars' oldest child, Josh, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. He is currently in the Federal Correctional Institute in Texas and is expected to be released from prison on October 2, 2032.

