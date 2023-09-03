Patrick Mahomes has 10-word reaction to Deion Sanders' Colorado's 45-42 victory over TCU

Patrick Mahomes joined others in praising Deion Sanders after Colorad defeated TCU 45-42 in their college football game. It was huge upset with TCU widely favored as the stronger team, coming in from last season as national championship runner-up.

But that was the remit with which Deion Sanders had been brought in. Coach Prime was asked to overhaul a moribund program and there were expecations that he will be able to meet them. Coming in from a 1-11 season, the has brought in 87 new players, effectively changing the entire roster.

And his positivity seemed to deliver as they overcame being the 20-point underdogs and won in an upset. The scale of his achievement was put into perspective by Patrick Mahomes The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted on X,

"Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already!"

Deion Sanders does not need Patrick Mahomes to inspire him

Deion Sanders, of course, remains one of the most famous athletes in the country. This was just one game but there will be scrutiny following him all throughout. However, it is clear that he is not letting expectations get to him or his team. For a person known for going big or going home, he knows that many outsiders are gunning for Colorado to fail. He said,

"We told you we coming. We told you we coming. You thought we was joking. And guess what? We keep receipts?"

So, it seems like he is more interested in remembering the people who have slagged him rather than people like Patrick Mahomes, who have praised him. The sense of injustice seems to be what is driving him.

His son Shedeur Sanders, who plays as quarterback for the team, confirmed the narrative when he said,

“A lot of you didn’t believe in us. It’s crazy because you just got to understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad, everywhere he went, he was a winner every game, every opportunity he took advantage of.”

So, while there are a lot of players who might be supporting Deion Sanders, it seems that the team has created a siege mentality where they think that the whole world is against them. Given the high volume of roster upheaval, such a worldview might be better at creating cohesion that hearing Patrick Mahomes is cheering for you.

In many ways, it is similar to how the Kansas City Chiefs felt disrespected about their achievements last season, which they then converted to the Super Bowl. It is definitely a winning formula.