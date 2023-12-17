Patrick Mahomes calls Bill Belichick ‘best coach of all time’ after 27-17 win vs Patriots 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win in Week 15. After losing four out of their last six games, the Chiefs won 27-17 against the New England Patriots to snap their two-game losing skid.

The Chiefs' offense has often been criticized this season but they still managed to put up 27 points against a Bill Belichick-led defense. After the game, Patrick Mahomes heaped praise on coach Belichick and talked about how great of an achievement it is to win against him. The reigning NFL MVP also referred to Belichick as the 'best coach of all time.'

Here's what Mahomes said:

"I appreciate the fight. I mean, that's a great defense. That’s the best coach of all time, the best defensive coach especially and so for our guys to execute, I thought we did a great job."

"Obviously, there's stuff we've got to clean up, kind of like all season long, but we're going to try to keep getting better and better and keep it rolling in next week… If we can clean those things up and play like we do, and we execute at a high level, we will be a tough team to beat."

Patrick Mahomes continued his praise for Belichick and added:

"Belichick is gonna be in that separate Hall in the Hall of Fame, I mean, the coach, the defensive mind, and it's special, and it's made me better honestly. And so to be able to get a win against that defense and put points on the board, I mean, I'm glad that we can see that the offense can do that."

Even though Andy Reid is rapidly becoming one of the greatest head coaches of all time, Bill Belichick is, without a shadow of a doubt, the greatest in NFL history. No matter how poorly the Patriots are performing right now, Belichick will always have the respect of the game's top players because of his past achievements.

After the loss to the Chiefs, the New England Patriots are 3-11 on the season. With reports indicating that Belichick will not return as the head coach next year, it will be interesting to see what the Patriots do in the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a favorable schedule ahead

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

After the win over the Patriots, the Chiefs are 9-5 on the season and have a two-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. They are still the third seed in the AFC but with a favorable schedule ahead, they could potentially finish as the second or even the first seed.

Their last three games of the regular season are against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers. All these teams are playing with inexperienced quarterbacks and should win all their remaining games.

Patrick Mahomes did throw two interceptions against the Patriots, but the offense looked better. He will hope to build on it and finish the regular season on high to get ready for the playoffs.

