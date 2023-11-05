Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs picked Germany to avoid spoiling $120,000,000 Tyreek Hill's homecoming, claims Insider

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. When fans around the league saw this particular matchup on the schedule, it quickly became one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year.

Mahomes and Hill formed a dynamic duo for the Chiefs before the superstar wide receiver was traded to Miami, where he signed a four-year, $120 million deal. With the Dolphins scheduled to be the road team for this contest, it will be the first time that Hill faces off against his former team as a visitor.

The only catch is that the grudge match will not played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It will instead be the next version of NFL Germany, taking place at Frankfurt Stadium.

This left many NFL fans confused, wondering why they picked an NFL International Series game for this matchup instead of a true homecoming for Hill.

According to Nate Taylor, a Chiefs writer for The Athletic, it wasn't necessarily the NFL's decision to have this game played in another country. He claims that it was the Chiefs' front office that decided to play the game in Germany because they were looking out for Hill.

Here's what Taylor had to say during a recent podcast interview on the KC Sports Network:

"They didn't want you to boo Tyreek Hill. That is what they've chosen.”

According to Taylor, the Chiefs didn't want their home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium to boo Tyreek Hill in his first return to Kansas City as a member of the Miami Dolphins. This is why they allegedly decided to pick this matchup as their "home game" to be played in Germany.

Why would Chiefs fans boo Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill

After Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins, he used podcast appearances and other media outlets to discuss his departure. He criticized the Chiefs for not utilizing him properly and said that his new team would understand how to do so better.

Here is one of Hill's comments on the "It Needed To Be Said" podcast:

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver. And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there ... Just give me the ball, please.”

He also compared his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to his former one Patrick Mahomes. He took a shot at the two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion in favor of the Dolphins' signal-caller:

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day.”

Mahomes decided to take the high road when responding to Hill's comments, claiming he was "surprised" by them because he and the Chiefs "love him." The fans had a much different response, as Hill claims he "received death threats" for his comments about their quarterback.

This type of hostility is apparently what the Chiefs' front office would prefer to avoid, choosing to make Hill's 'homecoming' in Germany instead of Kansas City.