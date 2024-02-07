Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. The 28-year-old has not only become the face of the National Football League, he is also one of the most hated player by fans.

Wednesday is the annual media day during Super Bowl week, and Mahomes stepped up to the podium to field questions from reporters. He was asked about his feelings on now being seen as the "villain" in the NFL because of his constant success.

“If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I'm okay with it.”

Mahomes said that if being the villain comes with an increase in winning games and titles, he doesn't mind the nickname. The response from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback didn't sit well with some NFL fans who are tired of the Chiefs success the last few seasons.

Under the post on X/Twitter, NFL fans compared the quarterback to his family members who have had recent run-ins with the law. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, has also garnered criticism from NFL fans as some find her support for the quarterback over the top. All of which has led to dislike for the quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes' father arrested just days before Super Bowl LVIII

On Sunday morning, news broke that Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas. The former Major League Baseball player and father of the Chiefs' quarterback was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

In 2019, the elder Mahomes spent 40 days in jail after being arrested for the same charge. After posting bail, Mahomes Sr. was granted permission to travel outside of Texas to attend Super Bowl LVIII and watch his son try and win another Lombardi Trophy.

This isn't the first time the Chiefs' quarterback has dealt with a family member's run in with the law in the past year. His younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested last May for sexual assault and battery after he was accused of kissing a restaurant owner in the Kansas City area.

Jackson Mahomes could be cleared of the charges as the victim in the case is no longer cooperating with the investigation. A decision in the case should be made in a few weeks, and Jackson could end up only facing a misdemeanor battery charge.