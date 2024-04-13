Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling has a brave girl moment during family outing with mom Brittany, baby Bronze

Patrick Mahomes and his family are making the most of the NFL offseason. This year, the celebrity couple has spent time with their children, with Brittany frequently sharing small snippets from their day on social media.

During a recent day out, Brittany revealed their daughter Sterling Skye's brave moment.

Patrick Mahomes steps out for fun day out with family and friends (Image Credit: @brittanylynne IG)

In a small clip, Brittany shared Sterling approaching a bird (most likely a royal penguin), while it turned away and walked. The former soccer player seemed proud of her three-year-old daughter, sharing the moment with her fans and followers:

"Ster girl was so brave today".

She added more snaps from the day, even one shared by their friend. They referred to Bronze as the 'cutest boy' they'd ever seen, the toddler smiling as his photo was taken.

"My squish," Brittany wrote.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes enjoy day out with kids (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

Brittany, on her end, was recently in the spotlight for changing up her hair color, posting a photoshoot with red-colored hair.

On the other hand, Mahomes has been working out and spending time with his family, occasionally sharing photos through his Instagram story.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany recently stepped out in style for their friends wedding

Apart from relaxing family days, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have made sure to glam up for special events. Recently attending a friend's wedding, the power couple stunned in their glamorous wedding clothes.

They were all smiles as they posed for the camera, Brittany wearing a red full-length while Mahomes was in an aptly fitted suit.

"Was the best time celebrating the McDaniel’s 🤍," Brittany wrote.

They were even seen dancing together, fans sharing clips of them grooving to Taylor Swift's Love Story.

Following their 2023 Super Bowl victory, the Mahomes began their offseason by partying in Las Vegas before embarking on a luxury Mexico vacation with their friends. They even attended a Kansas City Current game, with Brittany promising to try and get Taylor Swift to attend.