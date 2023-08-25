Patrick Mahomes drops seven-word reaction to wife Brittany’s tell-all Instagram QnA

There's never a dull moment on Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Instagram. In a recent story spam, Brittany decided to answer a few questions from fans. Addressing various queries about her personal preferences and children, Brittany made sure to cover a wide range of queries.

Mahomes, who isn't as active as Brittany, ended up commenting in the question box to get his wife's attention.

Not expecting to find Brittany on Instagram, Patrick had the perfect response:

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"You do this while I was studying?" Patrick Mahomes wrote.

Brittany, instead of replying, revealed that it was indeed the Kansas City Chiefs QB who replied:

"My husband".

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

In another story, Brittany also spoke about Mahomes' schedule as an NFL player, and how it isn't easy to adjust.

"Is it easy on you emotionally to have Patrick away so much," an IG fan asked.

Brittany responded:

"Not easy, but it is what it is. You learn and adapt as you go! He works hard and we are very appreciative of everything his [sic] does for our family".

In a few recent stories, the couple was seen enjoying some downtime with friends:

Image Credit: Brittany's official IG (@brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany spoke up on haters, unwanted attention

Along with their rising popularity, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also have to deal with constant trolls.

Answering some questions about the same, Brittany admitted to having haters limit her screen time online.

Image credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany on Instagram

"Unfortunately, the less I share, the less I have to deal with horrible people."

Speaking of haters, Brittany admitted that they affect her much less now:

"It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two s**ts about people's opinion of me that don't even know me."

The fitness trainer also discussed Netflix's Quarterback. Though focused on Patrick Mahomes, the documentary also showed Brittany.

Despite the expected backlash, a large number of fans ended up supporting her. Many appreciated her honesty, and how it did a good job of showing her in a new light.

Brittany admitted that she was nervous filming for the same, even though she was extremely thankful.

As the 2023 NFL season nears, one can expect more interaction and content from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Often travelling with the Super Bowl champion, Brittany is always supporting from the sidelines.

