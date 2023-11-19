Patrick Mahomes gets candid about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's relationship being viewed as a distraction

Does Patrick Mahomes feel that Taylor Swift is a distraction to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs? In an interview with ESPN's Jeff Darlington that aired on Sunday morning, the Chiefs' quarterback answered hard-hitting questions, especially about the pop superstar.

When asked about Swift possibly being a distraction to Kelce, Mahomes disagreed. He then went on to talk about his experience of meeting the pop star and expressed how good a person she is.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and [know] how good of a person she is. I think you understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

With his wife Brittany Mahomes having become close friends with Taylor Swift, the Chiefs quarterback was asked about possibly attending Swift's concert in the future.

"We'll see when we get the offseason, maybe, like, I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something."

Patrick Mahomes didn't rule out an offseason trip to Europe to see Taylor Swift perform. Swift will head to Europe beginning in May with stops in France, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs' MNF game vs. Eagles?

There had been speculation that Taylor Swift would be in attendance for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Late last week, it was even reported that Swift was planning on bringing her parents Scott and Andrea Swift to the game. If that had happened, it would have been the first meeting between the Swift family and Kelce.

Those plans have apparently changed and Swift won't be able to watch 'The guy on the Chiefs' in person. Due to extreme heat that even caused the death of a fan before Swift's first concert in Brazil, the singer had to postpone Saturday night's show.

The concert promoter for the Brazil shows announced that the show will now take place on Monday evening. This now prevents Swift from flying to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. It's unclear whether Swift's parents will still attend the game in Kansas City.