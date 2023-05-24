Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the best quarterback in the league. He won the second Super Bowl of his career last season, and clearly separated himself from other elite players in his position.

Back in 2020, Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs. Many mocked the Chiefs for offering such a deal to their quarterback, but the franchise's risk has become fruitful now. With the quarterback market in the NFL continuing to rise, Mahomes is no longer among the highest-paid players in the league.

However, the reigning NFL MVP isn't concerned about that. Ahead of the new season, Patrick Mahomes has made it clear that his main goal is to win championships. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than money. It’s not about being the highest paid guy.”

The former Texas Tech quarterback has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl wins since he became the starting quarterback, and is expected to win more before he is done playing football.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach has indicated that the franchise will work on Mahomes' contract so that their quarterback will be among the top-paid players in the NFL, but the player himself is not bothered about it.

Both Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson have already signed their new lofty deals, while Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are up next to become the highest-paid player in the league. On the other hand, the Chiefs quarterback is following the same path as Tom Brady, and it is very likely that he might have a similar resume as the GOAT himself.

Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3 Mahomes: “I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than money.” Adds “It’s not about being the highest paid guy.” #Chiefs Mahomes: “I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than money.” Adds “It’s not about being the highest paid guy.” #Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champs

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Many doubted the Kansas City Chiefs last season but they proved everyone wrong and went on to win the Super Bowl. They are the favorites to repeat as the Super Bowl champions next season, as people have stopped undermining the greatness of Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are in a great position to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, as they have assembled a pretty good roster despite all the significant losses of personnel over the past few seasons.

Read More: Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents, and more

The reigning Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense against the Detroit Lions to start the upcoming season of the National Football League.

Poll : 0 votes