Patrick Mahomes looking to ‘one up’ Taylor Swift-Brittany Mahomes’ viral moment with Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are considered one of the most potent passer-catcher tandems in the history of the NFL, accounting for many of the Kansas City Chiefs' touchdowns.

They also happen to have one of the best "bromances" a football team has ever had. But lately, that has been overshadowed by the presence of pop star Taylor Swift, whether it be as the tight end's purported girlfriend or as the new best friend of the quarterback's wife Brittany.

During the Chiefs' 31-17 defeat of the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers, Brittany and Swift did a secret handshake to much media attention:

And in a radio interview with KCSP 610 AM (quotes via Us Weekly), Mahomes said he and Kelce would want to outdo it:

“I need to talk to Travis, because me and Travis don’t even have a handshake yet. So I mean, they’re ahead of the game on us. So we’re gonna have to get on the whiteboard, and we’re gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs.

"We’re gonna work on it. We’ll get it ready for you.”

Travis Kelce weighs in on Patrick Mahomes' case as the new NFL GOAT

When people think of the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in the NFL, they think of Jerry Rice or Tom Brady. But in recent times, Patrick Mahomes has entered the discussion - and he is still only 28 and actively playing.

And for Travis Kelce, a time will come when his teammate will surpass the 23-season legend. He detailed his case on the I Am Athlete podcast:

“Obviously I got all the respect for Tom Brady. I wasn’t able to get him in the playoffs, so I’ve Tom Bradyed multiple times in my career, I got all the love for him. He’s the GOAT and the best to ever do it but I think right now the rate that Pat is at, how he’s doing it, I think it’s a little more all on Pat than it was on Brady."

However, each man has a different case to deserve the title:

“I just think one-five has an ability to find a way to get things done even when it breaks down or he’s got to make this crazy throw across the field, and that’s just something you haven’t seen in the NFL, and he’s been doing it since his first snap, and I think he’s going to play a long, long time.

"So I think he’ll catch him in all the accolades, but I think the biggest thing is always going to be those Super Bowls. That’s a lot of Super Bowls."

Brady and Mahomes did meet at the Super Bowl once - at LV, with the former's Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the latter's Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 - the first time the youngster failed to throw for six since he became a starter.