Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi has indicated in the past that she is a big fan of Taylor Swift. She reiterated that this week as she shared a video of Swift from a few years ago.

In the video, the Grammy award winner discussed the meaning of her hit song "Shake it Off" from the 1989 album. She said that critics always talked about her being a bad dancer. She said she wrote the song and decided to purposely dance awkwardly when it came time to make the music video. It was kind of her way of saying she didn't care what others think.

"I wrote a song called 'Shake it Off' and as soon as I wrote the song I knew exactly what I wanted to do for the music video. I knew that I wanted to do an entire music video of me awkwardly bad dancing."-Taylor Swift

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Randi Mahomes re-shared the video on her Instagram story and added a caption that she loved this thought process.

"I love this! Shake it off girl."

Randi Mahomes shared a previous video from Taylor Swift about the meaning of one of her hit songs.

Randi Mahomes shared a photo of herself with Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2023 NFL season. She was Swift were also spotted together in the same box a few times during the season.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi discusses how she instilled work ethic for her kids

Randi Mahomes is well-known for being the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl winner, Patrick Mahomes. She is now revealing more details about her life and her career, something she hasn't shared in the past.

She shared a post on X, where she shared with her followers that she has been an event planner for 18 years. She went on to discuss how it's important for her to show her kids the benefits of hard work. She said:

"Some people don’t know this about me... but I work as an event planner at Holly Tree Country Club! This job isn’t just about coordinating events—it's about independence, & setting an example of hard work & discipline for my kids. Here's to embracing every aspect of our journey."

Expand Tweet

Besides Patrick Mahomes, who is the oldest, she is also a mom to social media influencer Jackson Mahomes and her teenage daughter Mia.