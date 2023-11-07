Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi takes notice of viral TikTok skit on Taylor Swift’s fantasy football team

There haven't been many Taylor Swift sightings at Kansas City Chiefs games over the last few weeks. However, that hasn't stopped videos and memes of the singer from being created and a new parody video of Swift discussing her fantasy football team has surfaced.

The video has images of Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Tyreek Hill. The voiceovers have the singer asking for advice about starting Hill against the Chiefs last week.

The video caught the attention of Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi. Randi Mahomes reposted the video and responded with the laughing/crying emoji.

The video, which was posted on Friday already has over 100,000 interactions on X. NFL fans enjoyed the humor of the hit singer possibly starting Tyreek Hill to get the win in her fantasy league.

The Chiefs' quarterback's mother has also been in the same suite as Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium. Randi even shared photos with her daughter Mia and Swift at a recent game.

Taylor Swift hosts Chiefs watch party in NYC

Taylor Swift is just days away from kicking off the South American leg of "The Eras Tour." As such, the singer didn't make the trip to Frankfurt, Germany to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs., but that doesn't mean she missed out on watching the game altogether.

She did spend some time with friends watching the game at her home in New York City. Photographers caught a glimpse of some Chiefs' spouses at her home.

Brittany Mahomes, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele all spent a girl's weekend in New York City. On Sunday afternoon, they were seen leaving Swift's apartment in Tribeca, wearing their Kansas City Chiefs game day apparel.

Their exit from the apartment building came shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14.

On Saturday night, just hours before the Chiefs kicked off their game in Germany, all of the ladies were seen out at dinner. Swift and Mahomes were also joined by Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid at a Japanese restaurant in Manhattan.