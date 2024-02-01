Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi adds ambiguous message shortly after Brittany Mahomes' AFC video backlash

Patrick Mahomes mother, Randi Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are two of his biggest supporters. The Chiefs quarterback is leading the team back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season. However, something interesting was posted by the quarterback's mother via Instagram.

Days after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game over the Ravens, Randi posted a perplexing message to her close to 150K followers:

“NEVER WORRY about who will be offended if you speak the TRUTH. Worry about who will be misled, deceived & destroyed if you don’t."

Randi Mahomes and her Instagram story

As the post is interesting, it came on the heels of Brittany's behavior toward a M&T Bank Stadium employee. The interaction was caught on a TikTok video after the Kansas City Chiefs win. She was seen walking with Patrick Mahomes in the tunnel of the stadium. She then turned to the stadium employee, asking “Where do we go from here?”, whilst spinning her finger.

This caused an uproar on the social media platform as many fans called out her "high horse' attitude. This is not the first time that Brittany Mahomes and her behavior has taken center stage. In January 2022, Brittany celebrated the Chiefs defeating the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium in her suite.

She proceeded to break out the champagne, spraying it on the crowd as the weather was in the mid-30s. The former soccer player apologized for the incident.

Patrick Mahomes had plenty of support at AFC Championship game

Besides his mom and wife, Patrick Mahomes had many fans in the suite of M&T Bank Stadium. Patrick's younger siblings, brother Jackson Mahomes and sister Mia, were there watching him on the field. Additionally, his dad, former MLB pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr. was at the game.

The two-time NFL MVP had a few others who are like "family" in attendance. Teammate Travis Kelce's older brother Jason Kelce was there along with Travis' girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. There is a great chance all of these people will be at Super Bowl 58 this month at Allegiant Stadium to see if Kansas City can win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.