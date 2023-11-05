Patrick Mahomes' family members have faced significant scrutiny and criticism in the public eye. His wife, Brittany, is one of the most disliked WAGs in the NFL, allegedly because of her antics towards fans. Meanwhile, his younger brother Jackson has also been just as disliked, and that was before he was arraigned for sexual assault this year.

Now the fans have reacted to his mother Randi's comment on her Instagram Stories.

"Yup me!! Hard to fool," she wrote on her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Randi Mahomes reacting to Daniel Chidiac's post

The fans reacted as harshly as one would expect:

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/OkFerret7696 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

She is not attending the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game in Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon CET.

Patrick Mahomes is all fine ahead of Frankfurt meeting vs. Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would like to forget that Week 8 of 2023 did not happen, as they apparently relived Super Bowl LV in a shocking 24-9 loss to the notoriously terrible Denver Broncos.

The four-time regular-season and Super Bowl MVP had one of his worst showings to date, as he threw two interceptions against no touchdowns while battling the flu and later wounding his left hand.

But Mahomes looked none the worse for wear when he and the Chiefs landed in Frankfurt ahead of a pivotal matchup against former top wideout Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said:

“I’m feeling perfectly fine. It was kind of just that night and a little bit that next day. I kind of got back pretty quickly.

“The hand is fine, just have to cover it up for some practices. But I don’t think I’ll have much of anything on it for the game.”

Speaking about playing in Europe, and more particularly in Germany for the first time, he said:

“It’s really cool just to be on this stage, the world stage, in Germany. I’m excited to be able to play out here.”

The Dolphins-Chiefs game will kick off at 9:30 am ET on the NFL Network.