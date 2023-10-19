A five-game winning streak and sole possession of the AFC West should be a good thing but, quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't satisfied. The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-1 after starting the season off with a loss to the Detroit Lions. However, the wins aren't coming easy for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes told reporters during Wednesday's news conference that the team still has a few aspects to fix. He said it's the little things that make a difference. The Chiefs quarterback said that after watching a film he can see mistakes made on every play. He even said that he needs to work on things as well.

"I said that after the game and even watching the film you see it even more," Mahomes said. "It’s just the little stuff that we’re not executing at a high enough level. It’s not everybody, and it’s different people every single play including myself."

"In this league, in order to have these sustained drives, and score touchdowns, get in the end zone and score against good defenses, you have to execute — everybody, coaches included, and I think that’s something that we have to continue to get better and better at. I think if we start executing at a high enough level, we have the talent, and we have the play calls so let’s just continue to get better and better," Mahomes added.

Executing plays at a higher level was the main frustration for Patrick Mahomes. He even put pressure on the coaching staff to execute the play-calling to a higher level. The quarterback not only has high expectations for himself but for his entire team as well.

Patrick Mahomes stats in 2023 vs. 2022

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense haven't put up big numbers so far this season. In fact, the team has only surpassed 30 points once which came in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs are currently fourth in the league for yards on offense. Mahomes and company had 389 yards on offense last week against the Denver Broncos. Yet, the team scored just 19 points.

Patrick Mahomes passing yards per game is also down this season. In 2022, he averaged 308.8 yards per game. Through the first six games of the 2023 season, he has averaged 265.5. His quarterback rating has also taken a hit with a drop from 105.2 to 95.7. The quarterback threw 12 interceptions in 17 games last season. He has already thrown five interceptions through six games in 2023.

While Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco are the go-time offensive weapons of the Chiefs, though, the inability to establish a number-one receiver is an issue. The Chiefs did trade to get wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. back. Adding another weapon could get Mahomes and the offense working a little better.