Patrick Mahomes Sr. could face up to 10 years of jail for latest DWI charge: Report

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to play in the Super Bowl, but the superstar quarterback has a distraction to deal with as his team tries to avoid them: his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., is facing his third DWI charge and could face up to 10 years.

The arrest of Mahomes' father happened on Saturday in Texas. His second DWI charge happened in 2018, when his son was already an NFL quarterback, and the online files say that he served 40 days of jail time during weekends from February 2018 to February 2019. Things might not be so kind to him now.

While it should take a while for the official sentencing to come, it's extremely unlikely now that the quarterback's father will be able to be in Las Vegas to watch his son play in the Super Bowl. If he's lucky enough, he should see things unfold through the TV.

Will Taylor Swift be present at the Chiefs' Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens and made their Super Bowl trip official, which means that, for the final time this season, we will see Taylor Swift in the stands cheering for Travis Kelce.

Or will we?

Taylor Swift has a Japan concert the day before the Super Bowl, which could place his appearance at the big game in jeopardy. However, flight experts are now discussing whether it's possible for her to return to the U.S. before the start of the game, and the answer is a resounding yes:

Even though it would take a monumental effort for her to make it through, being close to your love at the biggest game of his life surely will mean something for both of them. And let's face it - if she really wants to be there for Kelce, she'll find an easy way to make it through, even if she flies right after the concert.

Super Bowl LVIII: A rematch for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Four years ago, Patrick Mahomes won the first Super Bowl of his career after a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback over the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, on February 11, these two teams will again meet at the biggest stage to decide who's the NFL champion. Will Andy Reid's team walk away with the victory once again?