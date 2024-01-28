Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s jacket makes bold statement on Chiefs' underdog mentality for AFC title clash vs Ravens

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC title game once again, and will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens on the road at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chiefs quarterback's father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., chose his gameday attire to represent his support for his son and his team.

The former MLB player walked into the stadium wearing a red bomber jacket with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on it. On the back of the jacket, read "Kansas City vs. Everybody." He paired the look with a black and white Chiefs beanie.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are taking on the number one seed Baltimore Ravens on the road and are considered the underdog. Mahomes Sr. is making sure that everyone knows that the Kansas City Chiefs have a chip on the shoulder and are ready for the task at hand.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. revealed details on sharing suite with Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes Sr. revealed what it was like to meet popstar Taylor Swift earlier in the season at Arrowhead Stadium. He was recently a guest on WFAN's "Evan and Tiki" show, where he opened up about spending time at the game with Swift.

He said that, at first, he was surprised that the singer knew who he was and that it was because she watched the Netflix series "Quarterback" starring Patrick Mahomes.

After speaking with the singer and taking photos, he was impressed how down to earth she was despite the fame that surrounds her.

“I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."

The elder Mahomes even mentioned that Swift took photos with him and his daughter Zoe. The quarterback's father was asked if he would be sharing a suite with Swift during the AFC Championship game to which he said he wouldn't.

As Kelce and Mahomes each purchase their own suites/boxes for their friends and families.