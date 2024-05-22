Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany rocks $3,900 Chanel bag as power couple recaps Kelce Jam experience

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have had an eventful weekend. Not only did the couple fly to New York for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event, but they also attended their friend Travis Kelce's 'Kelce Jam' in Kansas City.

Of course, Brittany had to share a few snaps from the hyped event.

Mahomes even stepped out on the stage, promising his city another Super Bowl title.

Brittany was present on the side, posting on Instagram during and after the event.

The mom of two was styled impeccably, posing with Mahomes on camera as the event carried on in the background.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' at the Kelce Jam in Kansas City (From: @brittanylynne official IG)

"Jammin," Brittany captioned the IG post.

Brittany opted for an all-blue outfit, choosing Diesel's 'M-Bianca' mini dress worth $624 (per SUGAR). The highlight of the outfit, however, was her purse. Keeping up with the theme, the Chanel quilted bag with gold hardware worth $3,900 (per Sotheby's) from 2022 was the perfect accessory.

Mahomes, on his end, was wearing sunglasses, denim shorts and a mesh, graphic Louis Vuitton long-sleeved t-shirt.

Among various comments from fans and friends, the Kelce Jam official account also thanked the power couple:

"Thanks for coming to the JAM! 🔥."

Patrick Mahomes opted for a low-key day after power-packed Kelce Jam appearance

Following his appearance at the Kelce Jam, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany chose to stay home and spend some much-needed quality time with their children: Sterling Skye and Bronze.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared clips with children on Sunday (@patrickmahomes and @brittanylynne/Instagram)

With Mahomes and Bronze on the couch, their older daughter Sterling was seated on the coffee table as the family watched Bluey.

Brittany Mahomes also shared a clip via her Instagram, capturing moments from their seemingly lazy and perfect Sunday.

"We get donuts and Bluey with dad," Brittany said in her video.

In another story, Brittany added:

"Sundays with dad, [Patrick Mahomes]."

While the NFL power couple is busy throughout the season, they make the most of their offseason time. From events like the Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Pix, they also prioritize family time.