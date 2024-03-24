The New England Patriots parted ways will longtime head coach Bill Belichick in January and hired Jerod Mayo to lead the team. Both Mayo and team owner Robert Kraft expressed their desire and excitement to sign top-level players during free agency.

However, nearly two weeks into the NFL's free agency period and New England hasn't made many moves at all. The Athletic recently named the New England Patriots one of the "Biggest Losers" during the start of NFL free agency and came in at #29 out of 32 NFL teams for their handling of free agency.

New England Patriots fans on social media who were once optimistic about the team's next chapter are no longer holding out hope. In a thread on Reddit, one fan compared New England's offseason to that of the Boston Red Sox, as the MLB team also failed to make any significant moves during the offseason.

One fan even went as far as to say that "The Dynasty" documentary about the New England Patriots' run in the mid-2000s made the franchise unappealing.

Others believe New England could just be looking forward to next offseason and getting the first overall draft pick. Below are some additional comments from fans about the current state of their team:

Patriots' free agency moves fail to move the needle

When speaking to reporters during his introductory press conference, new head coach Jerod Mayo insisted the team would be making a splash this offseason.

"We're bringing in talent, 1,000 percent."

The team re-signed two players who were on their roster in 2023, tight end Hunter Henry and edge rusher Josh Uche. The New England Patriots then went on to sign a few free agents, however nothing significant as of yet.

The quarterback position was a hot topic in 2023, this offseason the Patriots traded former first-round draft pick Mac Jones, which left Bailey Zappe as the lone player on the depth chart. New England signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal but, the 31-year-old isn't the answer for the future of the position.

The team has struggled the last few seasons at the wide receiver position and, so far, has only signed K.J. Osborne. New England reportedly made a big push for Calvin Ridley but was unable to close the deal and he signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Mayo's team also signed 29-year-old tight end Austin Hooper to a one-year deal at the start of free agency. Hooper started just nine games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season with 25 receptions for 234 yards and no touchdowns.

Running back Antonio Gibson signed a three-year contract with New England after starting his career with the Washington Commanders. While Gibson is an effective runner, his abilities are typically only used for third-down conversions.

New England's offseason isn't over yet though, as they could still use the 2024 NFL draft to bolster their roster. Whether it will be enough remains to be seen.