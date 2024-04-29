May 5th sees a Tom Brady special go live on Netflix and his former Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick is expected to be there. The GOAT is being roasted by a group of people in a special titled "The Greatest Roast of All Time." Earlier it had been revealed that former teammates like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Drew Bledsoe will be there. But now joining the cast will be Bill Belichick and he will get a chance to rib the quarterback with whom he created the Patriots dynasty.

This news has the fans excited. While the two have been colleagues on the field, and opponents in their final years after Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers, this is the first time they will be interacting in a more relaxed setting. Fans are already expecting a great performance, especially from the future Hall-of-Fame head coach, who is not the most expressive most of the time.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to deliver their verdict on the whole scenario. Some even speculated that Bill Belichick might swear, given the circumstances. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

The theme continued with others also saying how much they were looking forward to the whole thing. Here are some other reactions.

Bill Belichick won't be the only one on stage who was humbled by Tom Brady but now gets the chance for a payback

After Tom Brady departed from the Patriots, he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl in his first season without Bill Belichick. Meanwhile, the head coach could not replicate the dynastic form with either Cam Newton or Mac Jones and got fired after the end of last season. As teams hired new bosses, he was left out altogether.

It was humbling for Bill Belichick, with the narrative now firmly established that his success was because of Tom Brady. He will certainly be itching to get some words in when he roasts his former quarterback.

But the head coach won't be the only person on stage who will be unfavorably compared to the GOAT quarterback all the time. Drew Bledsoe was the franchise quarterback for the New England Patriots before a freak injury allowed Tom Brady to usurp him. He never looked back and won two Super Bowls to begin his stint as the starter.

He was so good that it is often forgotten that Drew Bledsoe has a name on the Patriots Hall of Fame. Now, the former quarterback who lost his place to Tom Brady gets to put him in his place, sort of.

The show will air on May 5 on Netflix at * P.M. ET and will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and feature Jeff Ross. Ben Affleck is also listed for a potential appearance. It promises to be even more fun with the latest addition of Bill Belichick.