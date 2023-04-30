Since Tom Brady's departure, Bill Belichick has taken a lot of heat from New England Patriots fans and from the media as well. Over the past few seasons, the Patriots haven't played well offensively, and they had a lot of issues last season.

Quarterback Mac Jones wasn't able to get along with Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, which is why the franchise brought in Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator.

The franchise signed JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, and many thought that they would help Mac Jones by drafting some more offensive players in the draft as well.

However, Bill Belichick had other ideas as he drafted just two wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Patriots got LSU's Kayshon Boutte and Liberty's Demario Douglas in the sixth round, which were the only two new weapons for Jones.

The draft strategy frustrated Patriots fans as they showed their anger toward Belichick on social media. Here's how they reacted:

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Two kickers - Ryland and Michigan’s Jake Moody - now have been selected in the draft’s first 112 picks. Patriots traded up eight spots in round four to draft Maryland kicker Chad Ryland.Two kickers - Ryland and Michigan’s Jake Moody - now have been selected in the draft’s first 112 picks. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Patriots traded up eight spots in round four to draft Maryland kicker Chad Ryland.Two kickers - Ryland and Michigan’s Jake Moody - now have been selected in the draft’s first 112 picks. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Belichick trading up to draft a kicker top of 4th rd twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Belichick trading up to draft a kicker top of 4th rd twitter.com/adamschefter/s… https://t.co/1O9739EOp6

bobby yaga (gooch) @bobgoochman belichick getting ready to draft a 3rd string player from a college you didn’t know had a football team belichick getting ready to draft a 3rd string player from a college you didn’t know had a football team https://t.co/aviWv4CA4a

💙Ahsoka Tano 🧡 @PatsFanPJ Naw dawg belichick just draft a Safety outta SACRAMENTO STATE IN THE 3RD ROUND Naw dawg belichick just draft a Safety outta SACRAMENTO STATE IN THE 3RD ROUND https://t.co/RXktbcC1ID

The franchise decided to further strengthen their defense via the draft, which is why most fans were annoyed by the Patriots' head coach.

The New England Patriots did get Christian Gonzalez in the first round and he could become one of the best cornerbacks in the league under Belichick, but the lack of offensive talent on the team could be an issue.

Bill Belichick's Patriots are likely the worst team in their division

Bill Belichick and Mac Jones: New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

With the New York Jets adding Aaron Rodgers, the Patriots are considered to be the worst team in the AFC East. They could once again miss the playoffs next season, as Mac Jones will have a tough time competing against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Aaron Rodgers' Jets without much help on the offensive end.

Pressure is mounting on Belichick, and how he will deal with it next season remains to be seen. The addition of Bill O'Brien will help the Patriots, but they still don't have much talent to compete with the teams in their division.

There have been rumors about owner Robert Kraft not being happy with Belichick, and if next season is a failure as well, it will be interesting to see if the franchise will make a bold decision about the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

