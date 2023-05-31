When people think of the greatest sports teams/franchises of all time, there are certain names that need no introduction - the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and the New York Yankees, for instance - all storied, highly successful groups with multiple titles. Soccer also has its own greats like Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In the world of gridiron football, there are the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers - all with multiple Super Bowl titles. However, according to a recent Snapchat AI list, the New England Patriots, who had one of the longest dynasties with Tom Brady from 2001 to 2019, are not in their league - but the New York Giants and Denver Broncos are:

And fans do not like it:

What other Snapchat top 10 list has angered fans?

Snapchat also left quarterback Ben Roethlisberger off a Top 10 Steelers list

This is not the only time a top 10 list by Snapchat has fans fuming. Almost two weeks ago, a fan asked Snapchat who were the 10 greatest players in Steelers history.

Snapchat gave a mix of legends from the 20th and 21st centuries - Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu, and Hines Ward - but no Ben Roethlisberger. Fans were unhappy:

These fans do have justification for their comments. Roethlisberger is considered one of the two greatest quarterbacks in Steelers history, maybe even better than Terry Bradshaw. Despite his off-field issues and lack of Super Bowl MVPs, he holds multiple franchise records, including most passing yards and touchdown passes.

A brief history of Snapchat and the NFL

The history between Snapchat and the NFL is not limited to dubious Top 10 lists. The two parties have also been in an official partnership since 2015, when the NFL agreed to produce content to the platform as part of a multi-year agreement.

The deal was first extended ahead of 2018, and again ahead of 2022. Numerous NFL stars have also had accounts, including former wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was suspended from the platform for sharing explicit images of himself and Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children.

