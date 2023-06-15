Create

Patriots fans urge franchise to leave no stones unturned to seal DeAndre Hopkins signing during WR’s visit - “Have Meek Mill there holding a big check”

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 15, 2023
Patriots fans are so desperate for the team to sign DeAndre Hopkins they are trying to enlist Meek Mill
Patriots fans are so desperate for the team to sign DeAndre Hopkins they are trying to enlist Meek Mill's help.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to visit the New England Patriots on Thursday. The free agent is considered to be a top choice for the Patriots and an upgrade for the offense.

A conversation on Reddit began about Hopkins' upcoming visit. Fans began giving their opinions on where they would take the wide receiver throughout the day. A trip to Dunkin Donuts, a Red Sox game and the stadium were all mentioned. But some said that they had their own thoughts to covince Hopkins to sign.

And that involved having rapper Meek Mill waiting with a lucrative check in hand. Mill is the obvious choice as he has a close relationship with Patriots team owner Robert Kraft. Others said that the team shouldn't have to do much to convince the wide receiver. As their resume should do all the talking.

New England Patriots fans have had a few disappointing seasons the last few years. Since the departure of quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have made the postseason just once, and that was in 2021. Pats fans are passionate and loyal and believe the wide receiver may be their ticket to success.

Could DeAndre Hopkins leave New England without a deal?

Th expectations are high that the New England Patriots will be able to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But could the free agent leave his trip to Foxboro without signing?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that he believes that the wide receiver is in no rush to sign. Fowler said that while the Patriots have made it clear that they have high interest, that may not matter.

“He will meet with the coaches, Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ interest remains high. They made that clear with representatives at the very beginning when he became a free agent. So we’ll see if they can close on this thing. I’m also told that Hopkins is not in a major rush. He’s looking at more training camps, even early August as more of a harder deadline for him to sign somewhere. So it’d have to be a very sweet offer for New England to make that happen today.”
DeAndre Hopkins is willing to wait until August before signing with a new team, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler trib.al/YrLYew1

Fowler said that the free agent wide receiver has set a tentative date of training camp for when he wants to sign. So, while the expectations are high for a possible signing in the near future, the wide receiver's camp could be content without one.

