DeAndre Hopkins has been linked to the New England Patriots, and Dalvin Cook may join him there if he gets his wish of a team-up. But fans of Foxboro absolutely want nothing to do with the running back.

While Cook has a called a tandem of himself and Hopkins "epic for the NFL", Redditors say otherwise, with one of them, u/lusobr, citing his legal issues:

"He has more legal issues than Jack Jones and the things he is accused of doing are way more disturbing than the idiocy of Jack..."

The user also said that the time Cook might receive could be better used on the running backs the Patriots already have, like Rhamondre Stevenson:

"Not to mention paying RBs is bad finance, Rhamondre is great and should be kept fresh with Montgomery healthy...

"I don't want him for football reasons and would not like him on the team for moral and off-the-field reasons."

Others agreed with the running back take:

Another Redditor suggested that the Patriots invest instead on offensive linemen who can create openings for Stevenson:

Dalvin Cook vs. Jack Jones: A comparison of their legal issues

While Dalvin Cook may be a very productive running back, he does bring a history of criminal cases to a Patriots team that is already dealing with one of its players, cornerback Jack Jones, getting another rap sheet.

While still a freshman at Florida State, Cook had multiple run-ins with the law, ranging from animal cruelty to property damage. Then, before his sophomore year, he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Tennessee bar and was suspended from the Seminoles. However, he was acquitted and resumed playing football.

His troubles eventually followed him into the pros, as in 2021, ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble accused him of committing domestic violence on her in 2020, leaving her concussed and scarred. His lawyers, meanwhile, alleged that Trimble instead broke into his house and attempted to extort him for a large sum of money. A civil trial related to the case is set for August this year.

Jack Jones, meanwhile, is coming off being arrested for bringing a pair of loaded guns into Boston's Logan Airport. He also has a 2018 conviction for commercial robbery in his native California, for which he served 45 days of house arrest.

