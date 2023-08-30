The New England Patriots are going all in on Mac Jones, and his supposed backups have become casualties of that mindset.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots had waived Bailey Zappe, who had impressed in his two wins as a rookie starter:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A few minutes later, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that another backup, Malik Cunningham, has also been waived:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Both of them, however, could return to the team as practice players, but per Albert Breer, they must clear waivers first.

The decision to release Zappe and Cunningham shocked Patriots and NFL fans into anger, who took to X to express their frustrations at Belichick's latest roster moves:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few of them even demanded his firing:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matthew Slater reacts to releases of Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham

It was not just fans who were shocked at the releases of Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham - one of their former teammates has also spoken up.

Speaking to reporters, special teamer Matthew Slater said of the releases, more particularly Zappe's, via NESN's Zack Cox:

“I guess I’ve learned to expect the unexpected. You just worry about the things that you can control. You keep your head down and hope that you do a good enough job, and you support your teammates.

“Certainly something like that is, I guess, surprising for a lot of us, but that’s just the nature of the business.”

When asked how he would feel if Zappe joined another team, Slater said:

“I know he’ll land on his feet and do a great job. And I also trust that Coach is always doing what’s in the best interest of the football team and putting us in the best position to have success.

“So, mixed emotions on that, but I love Bailey. He knows how I feel about him. He’s one of my favorite kids of all time.”

Who will be the Patriots' new backup quarterback after the departures of Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham?

With Zappe, Cunningham, and Trace McSorley (released on Monday) gone, the New England Patriots have just a single quarterback on their roster: starter Mac Jones. But recent reports are already indiciating their next direction.

Soures have said that the Patriots are eyeing veteran Colt McCoy, who was also released on Monday by the Arizona Cardinals - itself a surprising move, since starter Kyler Murray will be inactive for the first four games of the season.

McCoy, however, is not the only one on their radar. According to NESN, the list candidates also includes three-stint veteran Brian Hoyer, Carson Wentz, and former Super Bowl MVP's Joe Flacco and Nick Foles.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 604 votes