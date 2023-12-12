The Baltimore Ravens are apparently looking for depth at the quarterback position as they have signed Malik Cunningham. The quarterback was on the New England Patriots' practice squad this season and will now join Lamar Jackson's team for the remainder of the season.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported this news on Tuesday afternoon, much to the shock of many Patriots fans. New England has struggled to get any consistency in their offense, especially at the quarterback position. Some fans have even been calling for Cunningham to be promoted to the active roster and start.

As Schefter reported, Cunningham will be reuniting with Lamar Jackson, whom he was teammates with for one season at Louisville. The quarterback now has the opportunity to gain NFL experience down the stretch with an impending playoff run ahead.

Fans on social media, however, wanted their voices to be heard as they declared their frustrations with the New England Patriots. Below are some of the comments on X, about the Ravens' signing:

Where will Malik Cunningham be on Ravens' depth chart?

After spending six years at Louisville, including a redshirt season, Malik Cunningham went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was selected in the 2023 USFL Draft, however, he declined to play to pursue his NFL dreams.

Cunningham spent the majority of this season on the New England Patriots' practice squad. He was put on the active roster in October, but was sent right back to the practice squad just days later.

There's no exact word as to why the Baltimore Ravens decided to add a quarterback at the end of the season. Cunningham is likely to be listed fourth on the quarterback depth chart. Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson are listed second and third and Cunningham will likely be in line behind them.

What remaining QBs are on the Patriots roster?

An already tumultuous quarterback situation for the New England Patriots has now gotten even worse. Calls for Malik Cunningham to get an opportunity to play for the Patriots went unrecognized. When New England benched Mac Jones for quarterback Bailey Zappe, Cunningham was considered an option.

With him now on his way to Baltimore, the New England Patriots' depth chart is even more bare. After a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday, Bailey Zappe remains the starting quarterback. Mac Jones is still listed as second on the depth chart with no other quarterbacks on the roster.