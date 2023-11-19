Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Latest on Dallas Goedert, Nakobe Dean, Derek Barnett and more for Week 11 vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are up against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Both teams have stellar records and will look to lay down a marker for the rest of the regular season.

The Eagles are 8-1 to start the season. Jalen Hurts and Co. have lost just one game all season and are the team to beat in the NFC Conference entering Week 11.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 7-2 in 2023. Aside from their two losses, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have done a great job in their title defense. The Andy Reid-coached franchise will fancy their chances against Nick Sirianni's team, especially if Mahomes and Travis Kelce are on their A game.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Date: Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles Week 11 injury report

According to the Philadelphia Eagles website, there are six players on the injury report ahead of their Super Bowl LVII rematch. Among them, two are certainly going to miss the game, while the others are questionable.

The questionable players are Justin Evans, Grant Calcaterra, Cam Jurgens and Bradley Roby. All of them participated in training this week but are carrying different knocks into the Kansas City game.

We will touch on the inactive players:

Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles franchise tight end Dallas Goedert is ruled out of the Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goedert fractured his forearm in a Nov. 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The franchise did not place him on injured reserve, but he has not returned to practice yet. The Chiefs game comes too soon in his recovery.

Nakobe Dean

Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Nakobe Dean recently underwent surgery on a Lisfranc injury.

The sophomore defender will likely be placed on the IR, ensuring that he misses four games for the second time this year after suffering a foot injury during the win over the Patriots.

Dean had started three games in a row before his latest injury setback. He has accumulated 30 tackles, two for loss and a half-sack this year. The Eagles will miss his defensive dynamism.

Derek Barnett

Last but not least is Derek Barnett, who has been ruled out of the Chiefs' game due to personal reasons. He misses his second straight game after being ruled out of the team's Week 9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.