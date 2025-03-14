“Please don’t come back”- Fans react to Russell Wilson departing after visit with Browns

Cleveland Browns fans reacted to Russell Wilson's visit to the team on Thursday. The veteran quarterback is still a free agent and had several meetings scheduled for this week, starting with a visit to the AFC North franchise.

Ad

Browns reporter Ashly Holder shared a video of Wilson leaving the building, as he prepared for a meeting with the New York Giants, another team drafting in the top three of this year's draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Plenty of fans reacted to the video, with some asking Wilson to go and never return to the city.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Please don’t come back," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yawn. He’s a cancer," another fan said.

"Hopefully to never return," another fan said.

Others urged the Giants to make a move for Wilson while suggesting the Browns used him as leverage to try to get Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons.

"I’m really hoping this is just a play to make Atlanta think they’re interested in the hopes of getting Cousins on the cheap," one fan said.

Ad

"Let's see if the giants can step up," another fan said.

"They let him leave the building. @Giants, we up next. A bird in the hand…" another fan wrote.

Former NFL player says Steelers made a mistake with Russell Wilson

Amid rumors linking Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson's former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, former NFL player Domonique Foxworth offered his two cents on a potential Rodgers arrival to Acrisure Stadium. During a conversation on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Foxworth said the Steelers made a mistake with Wilson.

Ad

"I absolutely think it's a mistake to let Russell Wilson walk, I think it's in part because he had success there and he was very cheap. I guess the price does matter, but he has one really impressive ability, it's to throw the deep ball, and they have two receivers that are really great at catching the deep ball. They have an offensive line that can't really hold up long enough for them to run an intermediate route or run the ball at this point."

The Steelers are now waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers decides to join them after spending the last two seasons with the Jets. They reunited with Mason Rudolph in this year's free agency, but the job is not done for Pittsburgh. With DK Metcalf in the wide receiver room, they must get a solid quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.