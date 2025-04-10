"Please let him fall to 4" - Patriots fans react as Abdul Carter gets ready for official visit to New England

The New England Patriots are set to host Penn State Nittany Lions star pass rusher Abdul Carter ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Patriots have the fourth overall pick in the draft, and Carter could be available to them. Carter is expected to be a top-five pick, and if Shedeur Sanders doesn't go to the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns, it's likely he will be a top-three pick.
However, after Carter is visiting the Patriots, the hope for many fans is he will fall to New England to bolster the team's defense.
"Please let him fall to 4," a fan wrote.
"Really nice for the pats. Abdul is a good and strong Guy," a fan wrote.
Carter would be able to bolster the team's defense and pass rush, and Patriots fans think he can help make the defense one of the best in the league.
"Please, please, please let this happen," a fan wrote.
"Don’t you give us hope like that," a fan added.
Carter would be a Day 1 starter and would be a star pass rusher for the Patriots if he does fall to fourth overall.
"We’ll get an up close look at Carter. The feel is he won’t make it to four but you still have to do your research," a fan wrote.
"We’re Cooking," a fan added.
Carter recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles with the Nittany Lions last season.
Patriots coach praises Abdul Carter
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, New England Patriots outside linebackers coach Mike Smith has a ton of praise for Abdul Carter.
Smith believes Carter is an explosive player and someone he's excited to meet and talk to, according to ESPN NFL reporter Mike Reiss.
"Explosive athlete. Still new to that position, but explosive around the edge, brings that pass-rush ability; has an aggressive style of play. I'm looking forward to talking football with him ... and seeing where his mental is at," Smith said.
Although New England is hosting Carter, it does seem unlikely he will fall to fourth overall.
Carter is a -250 favorite to be drafted third overall to the New York Giants, which implies a 71.4% chance.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
