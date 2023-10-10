Brock Purdy silenced his critics for the millionth time on Sunday, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to an impressive 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to improve the team to a 5-0 record. This was Purdy's 10th regular season win in 10 games.

The impressive start to his NFL life and the fact that he came out of nowhere, plus his relationship with the 49ers, relates Purdy to a former NFL quarterback whose career had him winning more Super Bowls than any franchise in the league. But to compare a quarterback with just 10 regular season starts to Tom Brady is absurd, right?

Well, Skip Bayless doesn't think so. After another impressive win for Purdy and the 49ers, the Undisputed host said on his show that he's just like Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time. Sure enough, NFL fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with Skip's new comparison:

Brock Purdy, 49ers annihilate Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

This was, supposedly, the best game at the beginning of the season. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were considered two of the three top-tier teams of the NFC, and based on the strong level of both teams, a bit of balance was natural to expect.

It was.

From start to finish, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy left no doubt as to who is truly the favorite for the conference and who still has some work to do to reach the conference championship at the end of the season. The Dallas Cowboys have issues to resolve; the San Francisco 49ers are capable of finding several solutions.

At this point, anyone who doesn't want to recognize Brock Purdy as a good quarterback will continue to use the same tired, shallow and pointless arguments to justify criticizing a quarterback who, every other week, proves himself capable of leading this team to a very successful campaign.

If he's a mere system quarterback, why haven't others had the same success? Playing in the NFL is never easy, and if Kyle Shanahan puts his quarterback in more favorable situations for the offense to produce, he is not doing anything more than his job. It's no demerit to Brock Purdy that his coach is an offensive genius.