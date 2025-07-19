  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Please nag the f**k outta me" - Jason Kelce shares non-nonsense marriage advice as fan asks how to get men to do chores

"Please nag the f**k outta me" - Jason Kelce shares non-nonsense marriage advice as fan asks how to get men to do chores

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 19, 2025 15:19 GMT
Jason Kelce shares non-nonsense marriage advice as fan asks how to get men to do chores
Jason Kelce shares non-nonsense marriage advice as fan asks how to get men to do chores (Credits: Getty/IMAGN)

Travis and Jason Kelce host the "New Heights" podcast, which primarily discusses NFL topics but also occasionally touches on the brothers' personal lives. However, on Wednesday's episode of the show, the brothers shared some relationship advice with their audience.

Ad

In response to a caller's question on how their wives motivate them to complete household tasks without pestering, Jason explained that he enjoys his wife's nagging since it inspires him to complete tasks.

"What I respond to really well is nagging," Jason Kelce said. "Please nag the f**k out of me. Tell me to get my lazy a** up and take the goddamn trash out. If you tell me to take the trash out, I'm not gonna be like 'I can't believe she's telling me to take the trash out.' I'm gonna be like 'Yeah, you're right. I should be doing that. Okay, I am sorry.' I like the nagging and I need it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Kelce, he enjoys being nagged and believes he needs it because he occasionally forgets things he's asked to do.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I am pro-nagging. I think nagging is a great thing to do. I like coaching. I've been coached my whole life. I want people to tell me. I need that," Kelce said.
Ad

The 37-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles player and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have four daughters together.

Jason Kelce has lost 30 pounds since he retired from the NFL

Jason Kelce has already shed more than thirty pounds since he retired from the NFL at the end of the 2023 season.

Kelce, who played center for the Philadelphia Eagles throughout his 13-year NFL career and was known for his hard-looking appearance and big 300-pound physique, is suddenly considerably leaner. He currently weighs around 270 pounds, and he intends to drop another 10 to 15 pounds.

Ad
"I'm surely lighter, but still adjusting. It's not just the weight, it's learning to live differently," Kelce said, according to Marca.

Even though Kelce is no longer playing professional football, he is still well-known in the sports world thanks to his appearances on TV shows, podcasts, and golf outings. He also continues to support the Philadelphia Eagles' team off the field.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications