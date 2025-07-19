"Please nag the f**k outta me" - Jason Kelce shares non-nonsense marriage advice as fan asks how to get men to do chores

Travis and Jason Kelce host the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, which primarily discusses NFL topics but also occasionally touches on the brothers' personal lives. However, on Wednesday's episode of the show, the brothers shared some relationship advice with their audience.In response to a caller's question on how their wives motivate them to complete household tasks without pestering, Jason explained that he enjoys his wife's nagging since it inspires him to complete tasks.&quot;What I respond to really well is nagging,&quot; Jason Kelce said. &quot;Please nag the f**k out of me. Tell me to get my lazy a** up and take the goddamn trash out. If you tell me to take the trash out, I'm not gonna be like 'I can't believe she's telling me to take the trash out.' I'm gonna be like 'Yeah, you're right. I should be doing that. Okay, I am sorry.' I like the nagging and I need it.&quot;According to Kelce, he enjoys being nagged and believes he needs it because he occasionally forgets things he's asked to do.&quot;I am pro-nagging. I think nagging is a great thing to do. I like coaching. I've been coached my whole life. I want people to tell me. I need that,&quot; Kelce said.The 37-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles player and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have four daughters together.Jason Kelce has lost 30 pounds since he retired from the NFLJason Kelce has already shed more than thirty pounds since he retired from the NFL at the end of the 2023 season.Kelce, who played center for the Philadelphia Eagles throughout his 13-year NFL career and was known for his hard-looking appearance and big 300-pound physique, is suddenly considerably leaner. He currently weighs around 270 pounds, and he intends to drop another 10 to 15 pounds.&quot;I'm surely lighter, but still adjusting. It's not just the weight, it's learning to live differently,&quot; Kelce said, according to Marca.Even though Kelce is no longer playing professional football, he is still well-known in the sports world thanks to his appearances on TV shows, podcasts, and golf outings. He also continues to support the Philadelphia Eagles' team off the field.