C. J. Stroud and Lamar Jackson are leading their teams in a fantastic Divisional Round game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. While it was expected that the Ravens would run away with the game, what happened was the contrary: they were even at halftime.

C. J. Stroud didn't seem fazed by the magnitude of the game, with the rookie quarterback playing well against one of the best defenses in the league. His mom is in the stands, and in a moment late in the second quarter of the game, ESPN showed her screaming wildly, which went viral quickly.

In another moment, she was standing with her hands close to her face, presumably praying at a moment.

NFL fans couldn't stop themselves from making a mockery out of the situation, trying to list out the reasons for Kimberly Stroud to be screaming so loud in a game that was still tied

C. J. Stroud nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year

The NFL announced on Tuesday the players nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award. While there were no big surprises, the nominees only show how impactful rookies were during the season, with plenty of superstars.

The nominees were:

Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane;

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Houston Texans quarterback C. J. Stroud

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

Among the three running backs, only Achane wasn't picked in the first round of the draft, instead falling into the third round. Stroud was a first-round pick. LaPorta was a second-round pick, and, amazingly, Nacua was a fifth-round pick.

C. J. Stroud was the second-overall pick from the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has led the team to a playoff win already, and he's their clear franchise quarterback for the next decade.

The NFL will announce its 2023 Pepsi Rookie of the Year during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas, where Super Bowl LVIII will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.