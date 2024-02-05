President Joe Biden declines 2024 Super Bowl interview even as Republicans continue to take aim at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce: Report

US President Joe Biden has reportedly turned down CBS' request for a pre-Super Bowl interview. The annual tradition of the sitting president interviewing with the network airing the last game of the NFL season starting in 2009 during President Barrack Obama's first tenure in the Oval Office.

President Obama did the annual interview every year from 2009 to his last year in office in 2016. President Donald Trump continued the tradition but skipped it in 2018. President Biden interviewed in his first two years in office but skipped last year.

The common consensus was that he did not want to interview with Fox last year due to their relentless criticism of him. However, he has reportedly turned it down for a second year running, threatening the future of the annual tradition. Commenting on President Biden's decision to skip interviewing for a second straight year, a White House spokesperson said:

“We hope viewers enjoy watching what they tuned in for — the game.”

Republicans attack Taylor Swift as Joe Biden seeks singer's endorsement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship

While President Joe Biden has refused to participate in the Super Bowl festivities, he will be banking on one of the attendees, pop icon Taylor Swift, to help his campaign during the upcoming presidential election. She is expected to be present at Allegiant Stadium to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift endorsed President Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris during the 2020 election. Their campaign team will reportedly reach out to her to endorse them again during their 2024 reelection bid.

Swift's relationship with Kelce has been at the forefront of the NFL for the past few months. Republicans claim the relationship is a PR campaign for the NFL to earn money and for Democrats to win the election.

Notable conversation commentator Jack Posobiec claimed on X, formerly called Twitter, that the league is using Swift's presence at games to target her fanbase, and Democrats will use her endorsement and get votes from "low-propensity voter Swifties" to win swing states.

Former Republican presidential candidate and Donald Trump supporter Vivek Ramaswamy suggested the NFL will rig the Super Bowl in the Chiefs' favor due to Swift and Kelce's relationship, and the couple will then endorse President Biden to help his campaign.

The wild speculation from Republican influencers hasn't sparked a response from President Joe Biden or Taylor Swift, who remain busy in their endeavors.