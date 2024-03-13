"Pretty fuc**ng proud": Travis, Jason Kelce shower Drew Brees with praises for announcing scholarships to honor Eagles star's retirement

Jason Kelce and Drew Brees are now both done with football, but both are keeping athletes in mind. Brees, in celebration of Kelce's retirement, has announced 13 scholarships to walk-on athletes. The news left Jason and Travis Kelce floored.

Travis gushed about the move on the "New Heights" podcast posted on March 13th:

"Cheers, baby. This is so fuc*ing dope. Are you kidding me? This is gonna make you pretty fuc**ng proud."

Jason echoed his brother:

"Dude, I'm ecstatic about it. ... Incredibly honored that Drew's giving away 13 scholarships in honor of my Walk-On career. Unbelievable, dude. ... Love that this has happened."

Jason also said that he met Brees in Vegas during Super Bowl week for the first time since the former Saints quarterback walked away from the game. Brees allegedly gave Jason Kelce some advice about transitioning out of the NFL.

According to People, the former Saints quarterback's Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will give the scholarships. Brees, 45, co-owns the chain restaurant establishments. He was inspired by his other co-owner, Brandon Landry, who was a walk-on basketball athlete at LSU.

The former quarterback's brother, Reid Brees, was also a walk-on athlete. He was a walk-on baseball player for Baylor University. Last but not least, he was inspired by Jason Kelce.

Was Jason Kelce a walk-on in college?

Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL

At his retirement, the center told his life story, including his early days in college. He said that he walked on at the University of Cincinnati and played linebacker in his early years. His motivation at the time was the old film Rudy, about a walk-on athlete who overcame various challenges through sheer tenacity and hard effort.

He claimed he had to earn everything he ever got in college in football with no special treatment, especially in his first year. He played all three years as a linebacker before transitioning to offensive center with the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the most impressively rare instances of a successful position change.

With his football career now over, fans are clamoring to know where the brother of Travis Kelce goes next.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "New Heights" and H/T Sportskeeda.