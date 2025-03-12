“Professional Bank Robber” - NFL fans react to Daniel Jones signing $14,000,000 contract with the Colts

Daniel Jones inked a deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Jones joins a Colts roster that is a bit uncertain at quarterback with Anthony Richardson currently at the helm.

The deal between Jones and the Colts is for one year and will see the former Giants signal-caller make $14 million. Jones reportedly had the opportunity to return to the Vikings but instead chose to sign with the Colts to compete with Richardson for the starting quarterback job.

Fans on X offered their reactions, with some believing that Jones "robbed" the Colts.

"14 million for DANIEL JONES?" one fan said.

"My concern is with the team overall. They can’t practice two totally different play styles… So unless they want AR to be a pocket passer I don’t understand the move?" another fan said.

"I think this is a good move. I hated it at first until I looked how he played and watched highlights. He can play. Just on a terrible team. He is far better than AR. I think he can have a Sam Darnold year," a fan wrote.

"Daniel Jones might end up being a really good QB in the colts situation. Good line, talent…," another fan wrote.

Can Daniel Jones be the answer for the Colts at quarterback in 2025?

NFC wild-card round: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Daniel Jones enters an interesting situation in Indianapolis. The Colts seem questionable on Anthony Richardson at quarterback. Bringing in a former longtime starter such as Jones to compete for the starting job gives Richardson some motivation to perform at his best or gives the Colts an option to test out this season as they attempt to get back to the playoffs.

Last season, Jones ended his six-season stint with the New York Giants, who drafted him with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He briefly signed with the Minnesota Vikings after being granted his release in November of last year from New York.

While it seems Jones would've had the opportunity to remain with the Vikings, likely backing up J.J. McCarthy, Jones instead seems interested in competing for a starting gig.

If Richardson isn't able to clean up his poor play from last season, the Colts could be looking at a situation in which Daniel Jones is their starting quarterback for the entirety of the 2025 NFL season.

