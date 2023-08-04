Underdog Fantasy shared that wideout Elijah Moore is one of several Cleveland Browns players who will not play during the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.

This led a football fan to comment:

“Elijah Moore pulling up like THT”

Another Twitter user said:

“Moore could’ve at least got a series.”

Here are other comments regarding Elijah Moore’s non-participation in the Hall of Fame Game.

YallRetardedAF @ThaDoggFather74 twitter.com/underdog__nfl/… If u watchin this game tonight, get help

Austin @Austin_Powell11 @Underdog__NFL Why bother playing it then

Jaedo Bangs @BangsJaedo @Underdog__NFL So we’re watching an xfl game basically

🇺🇸Dan99JetsGiantsFantasy🏈 @dschwartz991 @Underdog__NFL Brian Sipe was as likely to play as Deshaun Watson!

The first comment referred to Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker. The basketball player from Iowa State would have some bizarre stretches wherein he won’t play (DNP-coaches’ decision) after some solid performances.

Horton-Tucker won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020 NBA bubble. However, then-Lakers coach Frank Vogel calling Horton-Tucker’s number is a mystery.

Doing one series during the Hall of Fame Game would have helped Elijah Moore acclimate to the Browns’ offense. Ironically, he would have played against his former team if he checked in.

The Jets selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 33 spots behind top overall pick Trevor Lawrence. But in his second season, the former Ole Miss standout requested a trade due to his reduced role on the Jets offense.

New York’s AFC team granted his wish, trading him and a third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns last March. Moore has 80 receptions, 984 yards, and six touchdowns in two NFL seasons.

He will join an offense featuring Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and David Njoku. Moore is the projected starter at slot receiver, lining up alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The Browns didn’t need Elijah Moore during the 2023 Hall of Fame Game

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to give most starters and rotation players a break. Safety is the main reason for shutting down their marquee players. Any injury incurred during a preseason game will hurt their winning chances during the regular season.

However, the Browns pulled off a victory over the Jets despite most starters taking the day off. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a splendid performance, completing eight passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. The play-caller from UCLA also had 38 rushing yards and led two touchdown drives in the victory.

Aside from Elijah Moore, fellow wide receivers Cooper, Peoples-Jones, Jakeem Grant Sr., and Mike Woods II did not play in the Hall of Fame Game. Wideouts Jaelon Darden and Marquise Goodwin were also out of action.

Austin Watkins Jr. and Cedric Tillman led all Browns wideouts with 35 receiving yards apiece. Meanwhile, Demetric Felton Jr. had 46 rushing yards and a touchdown for Cleveland.