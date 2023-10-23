"Put Sean Clifford in" - Packers fans want Jordan Love benched after 17-19 loss to Broncos

Gone is the promising start for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. They’ve lost three straight games after starting the 2023 NFL season at 2-1. In Week 6, they lost to the Denver Broncos, a team coming off two consecutive losses.

Love’s performance in that game had some fans calling for a change in Green Bay. They would like head coach Matt LaFleur to bench him, giving way to former Penn State standout Sean Clifford.

Football fans want Jordan Love replaced by Sean Clifford

Jordan Love finished with 21 completions out of 31 attempts for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. While those are decent numbers, it’s the second consecutive week that he went under 200 passing yards.

Likewise, it’s his fourth straight game with an interception after starting the season with six touchdowns and zero picks. Against the Broncos, the Green Bay Packers offensive line did well in protecting him, giving up zero sacks and only three quarterback hits.

It’s this context that had one football fan commenting:

“I am truly over Jordan Love. Sorry. He makes the dumbest throws. Put Sean Clifford in.”

Another Packers supporter expressed:

“Jordan Love looks awful. Sean Clifford could not be worse. #GoPackGo”

Here are other comments calling for Sean Clifford to get an opportunity to start while Jordan Love rides the bench.

It would have been a different narrative if Love had led the Packers to another touchdown drive to win the game. He helped Green Bay overhaul a 16-3 deficit to a 17-16 advantage after throwing touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed on consecutive drives.

The Packers had a shot to win the game after a Will Lutz field goal. However, Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke intercepted Love’s pass intended for Samori Toure. A win by Green Bay could have placed them at 3-3, taking solo second place in the NFC North.

Defeating the Broncos would have helped them gain ground with the Detroit Lions after losing to the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, their losing streak continues heading into their Week 7 matchup against division rivals Minnesota Vikings.

Is Sean Clifford the answer to the Packers’ woes?

Clifford is Jordan Love’s backup in Green Bay’s quarterback depth chart. After playing five seasons for the Nittany Lions, the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his final year at Penn State, Clifford led the team to an 11-2 record, throwing 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He finished his collegiate career with a 61.4 percent completion rate (833 out of 1,356) for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He was also the Offensive MVP of the 2023 Rose Bowl after leading Penn State over Utah, 35-21. Clifford had 16 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

Sean Clifford made his NFL debut during the Packers’ season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears. He did not throw a pass and made one rushing attempt for zero yards.