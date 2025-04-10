"QB1 confirmed" - Steelers fans recruit $17,400,000 Penguins star after nailing $1,000,000 throw at Pat McAfee's 'Big Night Aht'

Sports analyst Pat McAfee held his "Big Night Aht" event at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, where NHL star Sidney Crosby stole the show. Crosby, who signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins in September last year, nailed a $1 million throw at the "Big Night Aht," surprising many with his arm strength.
Fans on social media reacted to Crosby's flawless throw, with some suggesting that he could be the Pittsburgh Steelers' new quarterback.
"Him and Ben at the end. Sidney qb 1 confirmed," one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"I heard the Steelers need a QB…." another added.
"The Steelers have found their man! Who needs Rodgers. #BigNightAHT Crosby da Qb," a third commented.
However, a few others weren't too impressed with Crosby's throw.
"I'm 64 and could make that throw. 30 to 40 yards? Please." one added.
"This is hilarious. My 3 year old armless daughter could make this throw. That target is massive and not very far." a user wrote.
"Love sid but was this really that impressive?" a fan tweeted.
The Penguins drafted Crosby with the top pick in the 2005 NHL draft. He has won three Stanley Cups with the team and is regarded as one of the greatest players in the league.
Pat McAfee makes claim about Aaron Rodgers stalling on Steelers contract
Pat McAfee appeared on Ben Roethlisberger's "Channel Seven" podcast on Wednesday and explained why Aaron Rodgers can afford to take his time on his next move, amid reportedly being given a contract offer by the Steelers this offseason.
"So, he's battling with, 'are those last two years with the Jets is how I wanna go out?'" Pat McAfee said. (1:01:29). "I think he's not telling us this, but this is just me kind of watching. His legacy is cemented, the guy's gonna be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
"He's made more money than anybody in the history of the NFL in contracts. Let alone off the field, where he has a lot of businesses that he invests in. And it's like every player that has even been through basically any professional sport, says Aaron Rodgers is a dawg."
Rodgers was released by the New York Jets in February after a two-year stint. Last season, he posted 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Jets finished last in the division with a 5-12 record.
However, since the Steelers are in need of a superstar QB for next season, they are reportedly willing to wait for Rodgers to make his decision.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.