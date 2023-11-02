After firing coach Josh McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they would be benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas this offseason to replace veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who the team released. Heading into week 9 of the 2023 season, Garoppolo got benched and will now backup rookie QB Aidan O'Connell.

A day after announcing they would be benching him, the Raiders social media wished Garoppolo a "happy birthday" on X.

Fans were quick to criticize the Raiders' social media team for wishing him a birthday a day after being benched.

NFL fans react to the Las Vegas Raiders wishing Jimmy Garoppolo a happy birthday on social media after benching him the day before

NFL fans called out the Raiders for wishing Garoppolo on his birthday a day after they took away his QB1 role. Many questioned why teams humiliate their players in this manner, while others made jokes about him riding the bench as a birthday present.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

"What is it with the football world’s insistence on humiliating Jimmy G?" one user asked on X.

How much do the Raiders owe Jimmy Garoppolo?

Jimmy Garoppolo during New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

As a free agent this offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo reunited with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who began the 2023 season as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach.

Garoppolo inked a three-year, $67 million deal that includes $45 million in guarantees. Garoppolo is set to be paid $11.25 million fully guaranteed for next season and an additional $11.25 million if he can't pass a physical by March 17, 2024.

If the Raiders release him, it would come with $28.3 million in dead money for next season. If they cut him post-June 1, they would be hit with $15.5 million in dead money for 2024 and $12.8 million in 2025, which seems like the more reasonable option.

As he's getting older and declining in production, it's hard to imagine a team trading for him. The Raiders are in a messy situation regarding Garoppolo and his contract, and his future in Las Vegas remains unclear.

