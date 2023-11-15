Jack Jones will not be available for the New England Patriots once Bill Belichick's players return from their bye week. The team decided to release him following their Week 10 trip to Germany to take on the Indianapolis Colts, with their disappointment coming from Jones being late to the team hotel prior to the Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders.

Familiarity has been key for the Raiders claiming the cornerback off waivers, with their interim head coach, Antonio Pierce, also having coached him both in high school and college. However, it's still funny to see Las Vegas taking players from New England even after Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were fired.

Following the Raiders' claim for Jack Jones becoming official, NFL fans were quick to point out how Las Vegas was the worst place for a player with off-field problems to be playing:

What happened to Jack Jones? Former Patriots cornerback with plenty of off-field questions

It was a drastic change to the number of snaps played by Jack Jones, who featured in most of the Patriots' defensive snaps in Week 9 but had only 10 against the Colts. One must remember that he had already been arrested during the offseason due to carrying a concealed weapon and ammunition in an airport.

There were also reports of a missed curfew by Jones and recently added cornerback J. C. Jackson, who had played for the Patriots until 2021. If you know Bill Belichick, you know how much these attitudes can change your role inside New England, a team known for its discipline.

The Raiders are in the middle of an organizational shakedown

Two weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders suddenly decided to fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. The moves happened overnight, with the team sitting at a 3-5 record but with no hopes of making the playoffs in another disappointing season.

Since then, they won two straight games, promoted Aidan O'Connell to starter quarterback and are now dreaming of a wild card spot. Although the schedule is tough, there's renewed hope in Las Vegas.