The Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler era is over after the Las Vegas Raiders top brass fired them following a 3-5 start in the 2023 NFL season. The Raiders had that disappointing record despite having All-Pro players Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs on their roster.

The firing of both former head coach and general manager came after the Raiders’ 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. Jacobs had 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Adams had one reception. This development has loyal Raiders fans celebrating as if their team registered a massive victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Football fans celebrate Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler’s firing

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news about McDaniels and Ziegler’s firing through Twitter.

Expand Tweet

This development prompted a football fan to comment:

“Biggest W the Raiders had this year”

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in:

“Firing both of them mid-season is crazy”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels getting booted out of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Josh McDaniels during the 2022 offseason. But in his first year in Las Vegas, the Raiders finished at 6-11, third in the AFC West. Getting fired after a 3-5 record this season brought McDaniels’ coaching record with Las Vegas to 9-16.

Over a decade ago, the Denver Broncos hired him as head coach. It didn’t turn out well either, as he finished with an 11-17 record in two seasons. He did not finish his second season with the Broncos, getting fired after 12 games in 2010.

Meanwhile, Dave Ziegler worked for the New England Patriots for eight years before joining McDaniels with the Raiders. He served as Director of Player Personnel before taking the Raiders’ general manager role. He was also with McDaniels during his head coaching stint at Denver.

Who will replace Josh McDaniels as interim head coach?

Per ESPN, the Raiders plan to name linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as interim head coach after Josh McDaniels. Pierce is part of the New York Giants team that upset Tom Brady, Randy Moss, and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. That victory thwarted New England’s hopes of completing the NFL’s second perfect season.

The Raiders have had success under an interim head coach. In 2021, Rich Bisaccia took over Jon Gruden after five games. The change led to Las Vegas entering the playoffs with a 10-7 mark. Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated them in the Wild Card Round.

After his playing career, Pierce coached for Long Beach Poly High School and Arizona State before joining the Raiders. The nine-season NFL veteran will be at the helm for the first time when the Raiders host the New York Giants in Week 9.